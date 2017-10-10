Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH).

The stock has been struggling in the last two months, but somebody is betting on a recovery. Around 10,000 contracts of the March 60 calls were traded in the first half of the session Tuesday. The strike they are purchasing is around 16 percent above the current market price. Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold for at least a month.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

