Sergio Marchionne, the CEO of Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE), spoke with CNBC's Bob Pisani about electric vehicles. He thinks that the auto industry should not move so fast toward electric vehicles because they might not contribute so much to the cleaning of the environment.

Marchionne believes that it is important to do a full analysis on the origin of the electrical power. If we continue to use fossil fuels to produce electric power, electric vehicles are not going to clean the planet. Marchionne sees the solution in nuclear power, and if the world embraces nuclear power as a basis for production of electrical power, then electric vehicles could save the planet.

