Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Advanced Micro Devices, Summit Materials

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2017 7:22am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said that he noticed unusually high options activity in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) in the first half of the trading session on Wednesday. Almost 30,000 contracts of the November 13 calls were traded in big blocks and Najarian decided to follow the trade and get a long position in the name. He is going to hold the position for a month.

Pete Najarian spoke about high options volume in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM). He said that options traders were buying the October 30 calls for $1. The trade breaks even at $31 or 4.69 percent above the closing price on Wednesday.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

