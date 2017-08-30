Market Overview

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AMD, Schlumberger And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2017 7:55am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB) is trying very hard to put in a bottom. He thinks it's maybe time for ActionAlertsPlus.com to finally average down in the name.

Cramer is bearish on Masonite International Corp (NYSE: DOOR) because the last quarter was very bad.

Instead of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI), Cramer wants to buy Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) or Visa Inc (NYSE: V).

Cramer loves Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH). He thinks the company has done so many things right.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is churning, it's not falling apart, thinks Cramer. He added that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) does have a rival product and a lot of people are worried that bitcoin is peaking, but Cramer is not concerned.

Cramer is a buyer of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN). He added that he prefers UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) is too risky for Cramer. The stock is very volatile and Cramer wants to stay away.

