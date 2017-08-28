The Biggest Threat To Kroger Isn't Amazon And Whole Foods — It's Still Walmart
Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) and other multiregional grocery chains nosedived Thursday when Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced the consumer perks of its Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM) acquisition, but grocers have more formidable foes to worry about.
“As the largest seller of groceries and related products in the US, Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) has by far the most meaningful competitive effect on the supermarket industry,” Andrew Wolf, managing director of Loop Capital Markets, wrote in a Monday note.
Related Link: Amazon-Whole Foods: Everything You Need To Know As A Shopper And Prime Member
Whole Foods’ 1.9-percent shares of the U.S. grocery industry doesn’t compare with Walmart’s 22-percent-and-counting. Against a 0.4-percent rival average, Walmart boasted second-quarter sales growth of 2.5 percent.
At the same time, its annual growth is an estimated 37 times that of Whole Foods, which would have to make 52-percent comps growth, a “near impossibility” by Wolf’s standards, even to compete. This represents sales per square foot of about $1,400 compared to a current $925.
And Loop considers such a feat unlikely. By its estimates, Amazon synergies will drive incremental growth in Whole Foods sales of just $225 million, which pales in comparison to Walmart’s $8.3 billion expected growth.
If both firms meet expectations, Walmart’s annual growth, alone, will surpass more than half of Whole Foods’ $16 billion total sales.
Harmless Whole Foods
Other analysts consider Whole Foods a non-threat for simply fundamental reasons, including its highly specific and non-traditional consumer base.
“The quinoa elite and mainline groceries serve different customers and don't directly translate,” Bernstein analyst Brandon Fletcher wrote Friday.
At the same time, its selection of reduced-price products is not as broad as that of Walmart.
Latest Ratings for KR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Stephens & Co.
|Initiates Coverage On
|Underweight
|Jun 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Jun 2017
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for KR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Andrew Wolf Grocery grocery chainsAnalyst Color Commodities Markets Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.