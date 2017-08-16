Market Overview

Fast Money Traders Share Their Retail Sector Trades

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2017 7:04am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money", Brian Kelly said that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) should do well, despite the weakness in the retail sector. He thinks it's going to be able to get a lot of merchandise for cheap. He added that the stock held well during the sell off in the retail space.

Kelly also said he is going to sell his position in Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) because it could trade lower after the earnings report.

See Also: Retail Sales Are A True Tell Sign Of The Economy

Dan Nathan would sell any rally in SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSE: XRT). He also thinks that Walmart could trade much lower, if it reports a good number and it doesn't trade up.

Pete Najarian thinks that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) should do well in the space.

Posted-In: Brian Kelly Dan Nathan Pete NajarianCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

