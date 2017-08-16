Fast Money Traders Share Their Retail Sector Trades

On CNBC's "Fast Money", Brian Kelly said that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) should do well, despite the weakness in the retail sector. He thinks it's going to be able to get a lot of merchandise for cheap. He added that the stock held well during the sell off in the retail space.

Kelly also said he is going to sell his position in Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) because it could trade lower after the earnings report.

Dan Nathan would sell any rally in SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSE: XRT). He also thinks that Walmart could trade much lower, if it reports a good number and it doesn't trade up.

Pete Najarian thinks that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) should do well in the space.

