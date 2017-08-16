Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Coach And Lululemon

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2017 6:47am   Comments
Share:
Related COH
Retail To Finish Q2 Earnings Season As Challenges Continue
18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
The Vetr community has upgraded $COH to 4.5-Stars. (Vetr)
Related LULU
Lululemon Is Opening Its First Detroit Store, Joins Downtown's Retail Avenue
Twilio Bears Lick Their Wounds After Q2 Beat And Raise
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC Buys Parex Resources Inc, Athene Holding, Yum China Holdings ... (GuruFocus)

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about a bullish options activity in Coach Inc (NYSE: COH). The stock dropped 15.19 percent on Tuesday, but options traders were buying calls in the name. Around 5,000 contracts of the November 45 calls were traded in the first half of the session. Jon Najarian jumped in the trade and he is going to hold the position for 1 to 2 months.

Pete Najarian noticed that options traders were buying the October 65 calls in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU). Around 7,700 contracts were traded in the first half and traders paid around $2 for them. The trade breaks even at $67 or 12.61 percent above the closing price on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU + COH)

Lululemon Is Opening Its First Detroit Store, Joins Downtown's Retail Avenue
Retail To Finish Q2 Earnings Season As Challenges Continue
18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
Home Depot Nails Q2 Earnings; Coach, Dick's Whiff
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on COH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.