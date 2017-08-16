Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about a bullish options activity in Coach Inc (NYSE: COH). The stock dropped 15.19 percent on Tuesday, but options traders were buying calls in the name. Around 5,000 contracts of the November 45 calls were traded in the first half of the session. Jon Najarian jumped in the trade and he is going to hold the position for 1 to 2 months.

Pete Najarian noticed that options traders were buying the October 65 calls in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU). Around 7,700 contracts were traded in the first half and traders paid around $2 for them. The trade breaks even at $67 or 12.61 percent above the closing price on Tuesday.

