On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said he wouldn't sell World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE). The company has changed its business model to become more revenue oriented and because of that, Cramer likes the stock. At $21, the stock is still a winner, believes Cramer.

Cramer isn't happy with the quarter of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) and with the change of the CEO. He doesn't want to give his opinion on the stock, until the management comes to the show.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.