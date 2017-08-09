Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Alibaba, Kimberly Clark And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2017 7:28am   Comments
Share:
Related MELI
25 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Vetr community has upgraded $MELI to 5-Stars. (Vetr)
Related PBI
15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
Mid-Day Market Update: Pitney Bowes Drops On Earnings Miss; Lumber Liquidators Shares Climb

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) didn't report a perfect quarter. He would rather buy Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).

Cramer thinks that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is a very inexpensive stock on a multiple basis, but that often means that the earnings aren't going to be good. He has to do a lot of work to figure out whether the stock is cheap and the 5.6 yield is good.

No one ever got hurt by buying Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB), thinks Cramer. He would rather buy Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) and Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG).

Cramer likes Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) very much. His charitable trust owns the stock and he would buy more, if it trades to $53 or $52.

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLX + BABA)

The Major Services And Retailers That Accept Bitcoin
TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: Bullish Retail Investors Push IMX Above 7.0 For First Time
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Ingersoll-Rand, Alibaba And TJX Companies
Tesla Earnings Beat Costs Shorts $300 Million
Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2017
Highlights From Third Point's Q2 Investor Letter: Baxter, Alibaba and BlackRock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on MELI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.