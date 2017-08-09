On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) didn't report a perfect quarter. He would rather buy Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).

Cramer thinks that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is a very inexpensive stock on a multiple basis, but that often means that the earnings aren't going to be good. He has to do a lot of work to figure out whether the stock is cheap and the 5.6 yield is good.

No one ever got hurt by buying Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB), thinks Cramer. He would rather buy Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) and Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG).

Cramer likes Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) very much. His charitable trust owns the stock and he would buy more, if it trades to $53 or $52.

