Avis, Shake Shack, Target, US Dollar: Fast Money Picks For August 4

Pete Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade" that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is going to trade higher, when the company introduces breakfast to its menu. He is a buyer of the stock.

Brian Kelly is bullish on the U.S. dollar and he wants to buy PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish(NYSE: UUP).

Steve Grasso revealed that he still has a long position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR). He advised viewers to put a sell stop for the trade.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).

Posted-In: Brian Kelly Guy Adami Pete Najarian Steve GrassoCNBC Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.