Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com spoke on CNBC's "Trading Nation" about an options strategy in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) ahead of earnings.

The company is going to report earnings on Tuesday and Gordon believes the stock is going to be range bound. He wants to use options to make money in a such market environment. He wants to sell two August 4th, 150 puts and buy the August 155 put and the August 145 put. The options structure would cost him $1.34.

If the stock closes at $150 at the August expiration, Gordon is going to make the maximal profit for the trade of $3.66. He is going to lose money if the stock closes below $146.34 or if it trades above $153.66.

