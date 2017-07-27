Market Overview

Gilead, Juniper, United, Wynn: Fast Money Picks For July 27

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2017 7:07am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Pete Najarian said that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is going back to $140 very quickly. He noticed that traders were buying call options on Wednesday.

Tim Seymour bought some United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) on Wednesday. He thinks that the company posted very good earnings results.

Dan Nathan wouldn't chase Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) at its current price level.

Guy Adami wants to buy weakness in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR). He thinks the stock is oversold and there was some call options activity in the name.

Posted-In: Dan Nathan Fast Money Final Trade Guy Adami Pete NajarianCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

