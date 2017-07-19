Fast Money Traders Share Their Travel Trades

On CNBC's "Fast Money", Steve Grasso said he would buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) in the airlines space.

Karen Finerman has a long position in Delta Air Lines, United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL). She wants to hear the conference call of United Continental and see why the stock declined after hours.

Guy Adami thinks that the best way to trade the travel sector is with Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN). He's a buyer of the stock.

Posted-In: Guy Adami Karen FinermanCNBC Fast Money Travel Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.