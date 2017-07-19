Market Overview

Fast Money Traders Share Their Travel Trades

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2017 7:27am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money", Steve Grasso said he would buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) in the airlines space.

Karen Finerman has a long position in Delta Air Lines, United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL). She wants to hear the conference call of United Continental and see why the stock declined after hours.

Guy Adami thinks that the best way to trade the travel sector is with Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN). He's a buyer of the stock.

