Alibaba, AT&T, Bank Of America, Twitter: Fast Money Picks For July 19

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Steve Grasso said he bought Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) on Tuesday. He advised the viewers to buy the stock because he believes it's going to be like Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMZN).

Karen Finerman thinks that Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) was good enough before earnings and it's good enough after the earnings results. She is a buyer.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is trading at its 52-week low and Dan Nathan thinks that it looks like an interesting stock to buy.

Guy Adami believes that Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is breaking out to the upside.

