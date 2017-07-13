Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer: Fed Doesn't Need A Leader Who Has 'Never Bought Or Sold More Than A Savings Bond'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2017 11:58am   Comments
Share:
Cramer: Fed Doesn't Need A Leader Who Has 'Never Bought Or Sold More Than A Savings Bond'
Related FED
What Is The Current Account Report?
State Election Officials Baffled By Report 39 States 'Hit' By Russian Hackers
Related SPY
The Market In 5 Minutes
Campaign Dirt And Collusion? Deciphering The Difference Between Al Gore And Trump Jr.'s Roles And Reactions
2 Big-Cap Plays Set Up Buy Opportunity As Market Rallies (Investor's Business Daily)

Many investors feel the current "Trump rally" is being driven by positive sentiment rather than any logical fundamental reason. But that isn't the case at all, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer, who notes that the most recent encouraging sign comes from the Federal Reserve.

Fed. Chairwoman Janet Yellen's testimony to the U.S. Congress tells an encouraging story of "growth without inflation," Cramer said during his "Mad Money" show on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a potential appointment of Gary Cohn to take over Yellen's job will put a highly intelligent trader who has also earned the title of a "non-classically trained economist in charge of the central bank. This is what is needed now as Cohn "knows how to trade" the several trillion dollars' worth of bonds the Fed is holding and needs to unload.

Perhaps more importantly, Cohn would better understand the urgency in selling the bonds first before implementing a series of rate hikes.

"I rather have Cohn running things than some Ph.D. who doesn't know how the markets work and has never bought or sold more than a savings bond," Cramer said.

Meanwhile, the market is reacting positively to potential changes in the Federal Reserve, Cramer continued. In fact, Wednesday's rally was broad based and included many contrasting groups, reaffirming the notion that investors are foolish to listen to pundits scaring investors to "sell everything."

Related Links:

Fed Facts: What Is The Federal Reserve's Balance Sheet, And Why Does It Need To Shrink?

Fed Hikes Rates Without Disrupting The Market: 'Classic Yellen'
_________
Image Credit: By Financial Times [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Gary Cohn Interest RatesCNBC News Jim Cramer Management Federal Reserve Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + FED)

Cramer's Golden Rules For Stock Picking
What Is The Current Account Report?
Mr. Gonzalez Goes To Washington: Tax Engineer Explains Trump Admin's Proposed Tax Reform And How He's Advising DC
State Election Officials Baffled By Report 39 States 'Hit' By Russian Hackers
Trump Warming Up To Yellen? Economists See High Odds Of Her Renomination
Trump's Treasury Department's First Crack At Banking Reform Looks Pretty Positive, If You're A Bank
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on FED
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.