Dan Nathan spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about a bullish options activity in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN).

The company had its first day of trading on the options market on Monday and Nathan noticed that call options outnumbered puts 4 to 1. The most active options were the August 8 calls. Around 650 contracts were traded and traders paid 43 cents for them. The trade breaks even at $8.43 or 3.56 percent above the current stock price.

