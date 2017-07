Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 10

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Monday, July 10, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

3:48:34 pm: ESV Ensco Jul 6.0 Calls Sweep: 500 @ ASK $0.05: 6380 traded vs 2592 OI: Earnings 7/26 After Close $5.02 Ref

3:29:24 pm: SHAK Shake Shack Aug 32.5 Puts Sweep: 700 @ ASK $0.95: 750 traded vs 96 OI: Earnings 8/2 After Close (est) $34.45 Ref

3:24:39 pm: DKS Dick's Aug 39.0 Calls Sweep: 828 @ ASK $1.25: 828 traded vs 18 OI: Earnings 8/15 Before Open (est) $37.31 Ref

2:26:29 pm: MNK Mallinckrodt Jul 40 Put; 5000 @Bid @$0.70; Ref=$41.76

12:54:54 pm: SBUX Starbucks Jul 55.0 Puts Sweep: 792 @ ASK $0.08: 1013 traded vs 14k OI: Earnings 7/27 After Close (est) $57.79 Ref

12:05:34 pm: TV Grupo Televisa Jul 27.0 Calls Sweep: 500 @ ASK $0.25: 551 traded vs 65 OI: Earnings today After Close $25.89 Ref

11:43:55 am: JCP JC Penney Aug 11th 4.0 Puts Sweep: 3600 @ ASK $0.23: 3600 traded vs 2 OI: Earnings 8/11 Before Open (est) $4.46 Ref

10:56:52 am: NRG NRG Jul 17.0 Calls Sweep: 4578 @ ASK $0.25: 12k traded vs 1955 OI: Earnings 8/9 Before Open (est) $16.23 Ref

10:55:49 am: HIG Hartford Fin Aug 55.0 Calls Sweep: 500 @ ASK $0.56: 500 traded vs 105 OI: Earnings 7/27 After Close (est) $52.79 Ref

10:31:59 am: SQ Square Dec 23.0 Calls Sweep: 511 @ ASK $3.40: 1672 traded vs 201 OI: Earnings 8/3 After Close (est) $23.59 Ref

10:09:33 am: RH RH Jul 52.0 Puts Sweep: 1165 @ ASK $0.40: 1306 traded vs 664 OI: Earnings 8/31 After Close (est) $61.53 Ref

9:51:21 am: ST Sensata Sep 35 Put; 3045 @Bid @$0.22; Ref=$44.16

9:40:51 am: M Macys Aug 21.0 Puts Sweep: 649 @ ASK $0.68: 650 traded vs 1772 OI: Earnings 8/10 Before Open (est) $22.54 Ref

9:37:05 am: NRG NRG Jul 17.0 Calls Sweep: 5000 @ ASK $0.25: 5000 traded vs 1955 OI: Earnings 8/9 Before Open (est) $16.16 Ref

