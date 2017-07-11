Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) and NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG).

He noticed that somebody bought in the first half of the trading session on Monday almost 20,000 contracts of the July 65 put in Intercontinental Exchange. Najarian believes that this isn't a bearish bet. He sees it as a protection for a long stock position.

Najarian also noticed a purchase of around 17,000 contracts of the July 17 call for 30 cents in NRG Energy Inc. The trade breaks even at $17.30 or 7.32 percent above the current stock price. Najarian is also bullish on the stock and he decided to follow the trade. He is planning to hold the position for a week and a half.

