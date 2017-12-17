Barron's Picks And Pans: Alaska Air, AT&T, Netflix, Pepsi, And More

This weekend's Barron's takes a look at what the latest monster media deal will mean for the industry.

"New Day for Media Stocks With Disney-Fox Deal" by Alex Eule suggests that investors should expect an upsurge in media industry consolidation and gambles on strategy as rivals seek to regain lost ground from Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). See who Barron's believes gets acquired next, who is making a push into original content and how Netflix is likely to respond to these industry changes.

Andrew Bary's "Hungry for Income? The Best—and Worst—Yield Plays for 2018" takes a look at why plenty of income-oriented investments remain enticing, even after this year's broad rally in stocks and bonds. See Barron's picks for the coming year, including stocks AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP), all divided into 10 income sectors and ranked.



In "Alaska Air Stock: Ready for Takeoff," Laurence C. Strauss discusses how after sharply trailing the shares of many of its rivals this year, Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) now looks set to climb in 2018 and beyond. It may have a lower valuation and better dividend yield than many of its competitors, but will investors run into turbulence as the airline works through its Virgin America acquisition?

The recent sell-off might be a chance to pick up shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) at a bargain, according to "There's Still Life in Spark Therapeutics" by Andrew Bary. The pullback was a reaction to news of disappointing trial results, but Barron's thinks that, along with some analyst downgrades, may have been overdone, given the company's other promising treatments.

In Andrew Bary's "REITs on the Rebound: Where to Shop Now," the chairman and director of research at independent research firm Green Street Advisors shares his thoughts on real estate investment trusts, including what's up with malls, New York office space, and manufactured housing. He also offers some of his current REIT picks, including Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG).

