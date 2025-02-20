iPhone 17 Pro May Finally Get Wireless Reverse Charging—Apple Reportedly Testing Power Sharing With AirPods, Apple Watch, And More

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly testing a wireless reverse charging feature for its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models, allowing the smartphone to power other devices.

What Happened: A Weibo-based Chinese leaker, Instant Digital, said that Apple is experimenting with a 7.5W wireless charging capability, reported MacRumors.

This could potentially charge accessories like AirPods, Apple Watch, or a new MagSafe Battery Pack.

The leaker also noted uncertainty about whether the feature will be available when the iPhone 17 Pro officially launches.

See Also: Apple Supplier Foxconn's Efforts To Make iPhones In India Thwarted By Tech And Talent Exports: Report

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: The concept of iPhone reverse wireless charging first emerged in 2021 with the MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 and newer models.

Apple discontinued the MagSafe Battery Pack in September 2023, coinciding with the iPhone 15 lineup’s shift from Lightning to USB-C.

Current iPhone models can reverse charge devices like the Apple Watch and AirPods at up to 4.5 watts via USB-C, but wireless reverse charging has not been implemented since the MagSafe Battery Pack’s discontinuation.

Apple is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup around mid-September.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Apple introduced the iPhone 16e, an affordable model featuring the A18 chip and Apple Intelligence, priced at $599.

Apple posted fiscal first-quarter revenue of $124.3 billion, exceeding analysts’ projections of $124.13 billion. iPhone revenue came in at $69.14 billion.

Image via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.