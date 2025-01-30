Meta Vows To Fire Leakers After Mark Zuckerberg's Private Comments Made Public — CEO Says, 'It S**ks'

Meta Platforms, Inc. META has reportedly issued a stern warning to employees about leaking information.

This comes after CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comments during an all-hands meeting were leaked on Wednesday.

What Happened: In an internal memo, Guy Rosen, Meta’s chief information security officer, emphasized the seriousness of leaks, stating, “We take leaks seriously and will take action,” reported The Verge.

He highlighted the negative impact on team morale and productivity, adding that Meta will “take appropriate action, including termination” against those responsible.

Why It Matters: The memo came shortly after Zuckerberg’s remarks from Meta’s first all-hands meeting of the year were leaked, according to a separate report by The Verge.

During the meeting, Zuckerberg addressed employee concerns about layoffs, content moderation changes, and Meta's relationship with the Donald Trump administration.

He defended policy shifts, highlighted Meta's continued AI and smart glasses investments, and expressed frustration over leaks, leading to stricter internal communications.

“We try to be really open, and then everything I say leaks,” he stated, adding, “It s**ks.”

Meta’s warning to employees about leaks is not an isolated incident. In February 2023, the company identified the source of leaks concerning its unannounced VR headsets.

Zuckerberg also has a history of taking a firm stance against leaks. In 2010, he demanded the immediate resignation of a Facebook employee after what he termed “an act of betrayal” against the company.

Meta continues to perform well financially. The company reported a strong fourth quarter, with revenue of $48.39 billion, beating analyst estimates of $47.03 billion.

Price Action: Meta’s stock dipped 0.16% in after-hours trading to $685.91. Earlier on Thursday, it closed at $687, reflecting a 1.55% gain during regular trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

