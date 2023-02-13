Meta Platforms Inc. META has finally unmasked the source leaking information about its unannounced VR headsets.

What Happened: YouTuber Brad Lynch posted a video featuring detailed CAD drawings and specifications for Meta Quest Pro in July 2022. This was months before the device was officially released.

After months of investigation, Meta has successfully identified the source that leaked this information, reported The Verge, citing an internal post sent by CTO Andrew Bosworth with employees.

See Also: Meta Quest Users Can Now Monitor Their Heart Rates During VR Workouts — But It’s Not That Simple

In September also, Lynch posted a video on this channel sharing, what he says, are the drawings and specifications for the Meta Quest 3, the tech giant's upcoming consumer headset expected to launch this year.

Bosworth shared the news about this development with employees this week and told them that the company had cut ties with the leaker.

The internal email also mentioned that the unnamed leaker was paid to share the information with Lynch. He reportedly asked Lynch for revenue share from the YouTube ads running against his videos, the report noted.

Meta and Lynch did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

SadlyItsBradley is the name of Lynch's YouTube channel, which, at the time of writing, had 114K subscribers on the platform.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Meta Cleared To Acquire VR Startup Within Unlimited After FTC Loses Case: Report