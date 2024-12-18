Disney's Marvel Rivals Game Hits 20 Million Players, Proves Superhero Power Still Reigns

On Tuesday, Marvel Rivals posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it has hit 20 million players in less than 2 weeks after launch.

Marvel Rivals is a superhero team-based player versus player (PVP) shooter developed by Walt Disney Co DIS Marvel Games and NetEase Inc NTES NetEase Games in the Marvel Universe.

On December 9, the video game company said it reached 10 million players globally following its launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

💖 We are thrilled to announce that 20 million players have joined Marvel Rivals! Our gratitude for each of you is immense!



🥰The spray is ready now, and we also included this number in the spray! Thank you for helping us achieve this milestone.



⏲️Log in from December 20th,… pic.twitter.com/tr0k6NYZ95 — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) December 17, 2024

The game features Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) heroes like Iron Man, Hulk, and Scarlet Witch, alongside comic book favorites like Cloak and Dagger, Iron Fist, and Squirrel Girl.

On December 6, Marvel Rivals debuted on Steam with 444K players featuring heroes like Iron Man and Wolverine.

The success of the games bears testimony to the popularity of the Marvel superheroes. Disney acquired Marvel in 2009 for $4 billion.

Marvel Studios emerged as the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, crossing the $30 billion mark at the global box office as of July 2024, backed by the massive successes of Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Deadpool & Wolverine.

According to Box Office Mojo, Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine became the second-highest-grossing movie of 2024 ($1.34 billion), trailing only "Inside Out 2" ($1.7 billion).

The popularity of video games prompted Walt Disney and Netflix Inc NFLX to tap the sector's frenzy.

Walt Disney reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 revenue growth of 6% to $22.57 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $22.35 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.14 beat the analyst consensus of $1.10. The stock surged 25% year-to-date.

NetEase reported a fiscal third-quarter revenue decline of 3.9% to $3.73 billion, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. The adjusted EPADS of $1.67 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.61. The stock is up over 1% year-to-date.

