Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read.

"The U.S. Dollar Is Superstrong. 8 Ways to Invest Abroad," by Barron's Jack Hough, explores the impact of the U.S. dollar gaining 17% this year, not only on the forex market, but ordinary savers as well.

In Barron's "Tesla Won’t Stop Falling Until Musk Stops Selling. Here’s Where the Stock Is Headed," Al Root writes that the share price of Tesla Inc TSLA is likely to continue to fall while CEO Elon Musk appears to be on the cusp of completing his acquisition deal with Twitter.

"Credit Suisse’s Wild Ride Is Starting to Spook Some Clients," by Bloomberg's Marion Halftermeyer, Dawn Lim, Archana Narayanan, and Manuel Baigorri looks at the growing concern surrounding the financial well-being of Credit Suisse Group AG CS.

In Bloomberg's "Polestar Warns Slow Recovery From Lockdown Dragged on Results," Kyle Stock writes that the Covid lockdowns in China earlier this year are likely to impact the results from EV maker Polestar Automotive Holding.

"Exxon Improperly Fired Scientists Suspected of Sharing Information, Labor Department Finds," by The Wall Street Journal's Collin Eaton, details the findings from the Labor Department that Exxon Mobil Corp XOM fired two company scientists for sharing information with WSJ.

In The Wall Street Journal's "Fed’s Inflation Fight Has Some Economists Fearing an Unnecessarily Deep Downturn," Nick Timiraos writes that a growing number of economists are concerned the Federal Reserve's pace of interest rate hikes may cause more economic damage than anticipated.

Also Read: Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Twitter, Apple, Microsoft, And Why Kevin O'Leary Won't Stop Buying This Chip Stock

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.