ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Diamondback Energy Got Mentioned On CNBC Fast Money With Investors Choosing These Final Trades

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 20, 2022 2:30 PM | 1 min read
Diamondback Energy Got Mentioned On CNBC Fast Money With Investors Choosing These Final Trades

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Call of the day: Energy
Diamondback Energy Inc FANG
Final trades:
Mortgan Stanley MS
iShares US Real Estate ETF IYR
JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM
General Motors Company GM

Also Read: Elon Musk Calls Out Fed For Too Much Latency In Rate Decisions Ahead Of Tuesday's Meeting: 'Problematic In A Fast-Changing World' 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MediaTrading IdeasGeneral