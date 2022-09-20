Diamondback Energy Got Mentioned On CNBC Fast Money With Investors Choosing These Final Trades

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Call of the day: Energy

Diamondback Energy Inc FANG

Final trades:

Mortgan Stanley MS

iShares US Real Estate ETF IYR

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM

General Motors Company GM

Also Read: Elon Musk Calls Out Fed For Too Much Latency In Rate Decisions Ahead Of Tuesday's Meeting: 'Problematic In A Fast-Changing World'