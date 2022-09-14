Donald Trump Won't Be Welcome, Joe Biden Asked To Ride The Bus To Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Private planes and automobiles won’t be welcomed as forms of transportation for world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral services. In fact, President Joe Biden will arrive by bus and former President Donald Trump won’t be making an appearance at all.

Despite Trump’s advisors hoping the Biden delegation would reserve a ticket for the administration's predecessor, as former President Barack Obama did for George W. Bush at Nelson Mandela’s funeral in 2013, the U.S. received just two seats for the event.

Due to limited space, only current heads of state, along with their spouses or partners, will be offered seats to attend the monarch’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19, according to Politico.

The limitations are a deviation from tradition, where former presidents have been invited to state funerals. Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will be in attendance at the funeral of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Foreign dignitaries were also asked to arrive at London Heathrow Airport on commercial flights and are prohibited from using helicopters and their state cars to travel around the area.

Instead, foreign leaders, or their representatives, will be bussed from a location in west London to Westminster Abbey on the day of the funeral, according to documents released by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and obtained by Politico.

The Backdrop: Trump appeared to be vying for a seat at the queen’s funeral following the announcement of her death.

The beleaguered 45th president of the U.S. took to Truth Social to post multiple photos of himself with the queen, along with messages of prayer.

“May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care,” Trump posted to the social media site.

A senior Trump advisor told The Daily Beast the former president had “deep respect,” “admiration,” and “fascination” with Elizabeth. “Biden should include Trump,” the advisor said.

Foreign ambassadors with the current administration aren’t thrilled with all the arrangements either, “Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?” one official said in a WhatsApp message to Politico.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore and Commonwealth Secretariat on flickr