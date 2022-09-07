CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.
The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he is shorting the iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT , believing interest rates will rise.
Final trades:
AbbVie Inc ABBV
Tesla Inc TSLA
Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK
iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT
