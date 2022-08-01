ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Target And Chevron Get CNBC Fast Money Mentions With Joe Terranova Rebalancing His ETF

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 1, 2022 1:49 PM | 1 min read

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Joe Terranova rebalanced his Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF JOET by purchasing the following stocks:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD

Devon Energy Corp DVN

Diamondback Energy Inc FANG

Datadog Inc DDOG

Mastercard Inc MA

ON Semiconductor Corp ON

Terranova sold the following stocks:
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN
Moderna Inc MRNA
Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX
Target Corporation TGT

Call of the day:

Target Corporation TGT

Chevron Corporation CVX

AbbVie Inc ABBV

Final trades:

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc APD

TJX Companies Inc TJX

Abbot Labortories ABT

Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM

Also Read: Elon Musk May Sell More Tesla Stock, His Top Spot On Billionaires List Could Be Short-Lived: Survey 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MediaTrading IdeasGeneral