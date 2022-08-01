Target And Chevron Get CNBC Fast Money Mentions With Joe Terranova Rebalancing His ETF

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.
Joe Terranova rebalanced his Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF JOET by purchasing the following stocks:
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD
Devon Energy Corp DVN
Diamondback Energy Inc FANG
Datadog Inc DDOG
Mastercard Inc MA
ON Semiconductor Corp ON
Terranova sold the following stocks:
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN
Moderna Inc MRNA
Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX
Target Corporation TGT
Call of the day:
Target Corporation TGT
Chevron Corporation CVX
AbbVie Inc ABBV
Final trades:
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc APD
TJX Companies Inc TJX
Abbot Labortories ABT
Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM
