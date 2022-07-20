Goldman Sachs, Costco Get CNBC Fast Money Mentions, With This Stock Jumping 0.66% In Seconds

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Traders on the show bought the following stocks:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS Joe Terranova

KLA Corp KLAC Rob Sechen

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST Degas Wright

Final Trades:

Foot Locker, Inc. FL popped 0.66% just after its mention but quickly fell back toward previous levels.

BlackRock Inc BLK

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX