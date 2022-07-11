 Skip to main content

Hot Stocks: 5 Tickers Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2022 1:54pm   Comments
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Call of the day:
Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU)

Final trades:
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSE: IJR)
Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN)
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF)

Also Read: Homebuyers Are Backing Out Of Sales At Record Levels: Report

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

