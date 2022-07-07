Hot Stocks: Tickers Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Call of the day:

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM)

Unusual Activity:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT)

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID)

APA Corp (US) (NASDAQ: APA)

Final Trades:

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR)

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX)