12 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 06, 2022 2:57pm   Comments
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Calls Of The Day:

  • Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI)
  • QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM)
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)

Unusual Activity:

  • Merck & Co., Inc (NYSE: MRK)
  • Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST)
  • Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS)
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP)

Final Trades:

  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK)
  • Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC)
  • Unum Group (NYSE: UNM)
  • American Express Company (NYSE: AXP)

