9 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) - Shares climbed 0.27% higher after Market Rebellion’s Pete Najarian said he bought call options in the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) - The stock dropped 0.09% after NewEdge Wealth CEO Rob Sechen said he bought more shares of the company.

Unusual Activity

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)