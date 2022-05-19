4 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) 12:58 p.m. - Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Advisors mentioned selling Coinbase citing management concerns, shares stayed flat following her commentary.