4 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 19, 2022 1:54pm   Comments
CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) 12:58 p.m. - Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Advisors mentioned selling Coinbase citing management concerns, shares stayed flat following her commentary.

Final trades:
TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX)
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM)
NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI)

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

