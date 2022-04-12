Traders Moved These Stocks On Tuesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s ‘Fast Money: Halftime Report’ delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE): Stephanie Link mentioned she sold out of her position in HP at 12:13 p.m., shares then moved 0.22% lower.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL): Link said she’s overweight in Apple at 12:14 p.m., shares initially popped 0.29% before falling 0.31%

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB): Link called Facebook a contrarian play at 12:14 p.m., shares popped 0.32% on the mention before falling 0.07%

Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN): Link said she bought more Accenture at 12:15 p.m., shares moved 0.29% higher before ticking 0.13% lower.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) was named as the analyst call of the day at 12:41 p.m., after which shares moved 0.57% higher.

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG): Josh Brown said he has a position in Carlyle at 12:51 p.m., shares then moved 0.15% lower.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Jon Najarian mentioned unusual options activity in Tesla at 12:58 p.m., shares moved 0.02% higher.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Snowflake at 12:58 p.m., shares spiked 0.35% before moving 0.07% lower.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) was mentioned in final trades at 12:58 p.m., shares then moved 0.20% lower.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) was mentioned in final trades at 12:58 p.m., shares proceeded to move 0.51% higher.

