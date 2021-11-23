Majority Of Republicans In Texas Favor Federal Marijuana Reform

The majority of Texas residents, just like the majority of Americans – is in favor of recreational cannabis legalization, a new poll confirmed.

According to the survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University, 67% of Texans support federal marijuana legalization. The importance of this poll lies in the fact that 51% of survey participants who identified as Republicans also back the reform, wrote Marijuana Moment.

The poll also covered people's stances on legalization of other controlled substances such as heroin and meth, which only garnered 16% support.

As expected, most of the marijuana legalization backers were Democrats and young people. More precisely, 79% of Democrats and 70% of independents support the reform.

What’s also interesting aside from having a majority of Republicans in favor of weed, is having 50% Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation also supporting nationwide legalization.

The survey questioned 2,067 Texan adults and also revealed that men are more inclined to back reform with 71% backing it, compared to 63% of women.

Earlier this month, a new Gallup survey revealed that the number of Americans who think marijuana should be legally obtainable hit a record high for the second year in a row with as many as 68% of U.S. residents supporting cannabis legalization. The figure is the same as last year, which is the highest percentage of support ever revealed in a national Gallup poll.

Photo: Courtesy of Pete Alexopoulos on Unsplash