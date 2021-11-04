Gallup Poll: Vast Majority Of Americans Support Cannabis Legalization...Again

The number of Americans who think that marijuana should be legally obtainable hit a record high for the second year in a row, according to a new Gallup survey released Thursday, which showed that as many as 68% of U.S. residents support cannabis legalization. The figure is the same as last year, which is the highest percentage or support ever revealed in a national Gallup poll.

For more than five decades, Gallup has recorded growing support of cannabis legalization, noting that the most significant increases occurred in the 2000s and 2010s. In 2013, a majority of Americans, for the first time, supported legalization in stark contrast to 1969 when Gallup first began to survey the topic and only 12% of Americans were in favor. ​​​​​​

Like last year, notable majorities of adult Americans across major subgroups by gender, age, income and education back cannabis legalization.

Significant differences are seen, however, by political party and religion.

While most Democrats (83%) and political independents (71%) support legalization, Republicans are nearly evenly split on the question (50% in favor; 49% opposed).

“Weekly and semiregular attendees of religious services are split on the issue as well, while those who attend infrequently or never are broadly supportive of legalizing marijuana,” Gallup pollsters highlighted.

“There is no buyer’s remorse on the part of the American people. In the era of state-level legalization, voters’ support for this issue has grown rapidly — an indication that these policy changes have been successful and are comporting with voters’ desires and expectations.” NORML’s executive director Erik Altieri said. “Today, voters of every age and in virtually every region of the country agree that marijuana should be legal. We have a mandate from the American people and we intend to make sure that elected officials abide by it.”

