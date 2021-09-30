'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 30

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone said there is more upside for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). It has a lot more content and the subscriber growth is increasing.

Pete Najarian also likes Netflix. He bought call options in the name. He is also bullish on ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and he bought the October $70 calls during the session.

Degas Wright wants to buy Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY).

Josh Brown is a buyer of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG). For a maximal upside, he would own it in a non-taxable account.