'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 21

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 4:23pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Rob Sechan picked JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) as his final trade. The stock traded sharply lower on Monday and a lot of that was due to the yield curve flattening. He wants to buy this high-quality name on sale because he thinks the yield curve flattening is not going to last.

Stephanie Link would buy TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX).

Jim Lebenthal said Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) would benefit from natural gas demand.

Josh Brown would stay long Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER).

