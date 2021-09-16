 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 16

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 3:05pm   Comments
Share:
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 16

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he jumped back in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS). He noticed a big purchase of the March $40 calls in the name.

Brenda Vingiello said Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is well-positioned to benefit from the continued adoption of trading of cryptocurrencies. It's a new addition to her portfolio.

Josh Brown wants to buy General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

Jim Lebenthal said Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is going to deleverage its balance sheet and return a ton of capital to its shareholders. He is a buyer of the stock.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COIN + CLF)

Interactive Brokers Founder Talks Crypto Trading On Platform, Crypto For Payments
Is It Time To Buy This Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stock?
Coinbase Files Application To Trade Bitcoin Futures
This Cryptocurrency Has Better 4-Year Returns Than Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum
Coinbase Ups Its Bond Offering To $2B
Kevin O'Leary Wants To Double His Crypto Holdings, Predicts 'Trillions Of Dollars Waiting To Come On Board'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brenda Vingiello CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Jon Najarian Josh BrownMedia Trading Ideas