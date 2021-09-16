'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 16

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he jumped back in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS). He noticed a big purchase of the March $40 calls in the name.

Brenda Vingiello said Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is well-positioned to benefit from the continued adoption of trading of cryptocurrencies. It's a new addition to her portfolio.

Josh Brown wants to buy General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

Jim Lebenthal said Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is going to deleverage its balance sheet and return a ton of capital to its shareholders. He is a buyer of the stock.