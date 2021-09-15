 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 15

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone said Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) has a lot of new young traders who have larger accounts than Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) traders. She sees a lot of potential in the stock and she finds it underpriced relative to the market.

Jason Snipe likes Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX). The company has an Investment Day next week and Snipe expects to hear some strong pipeline updates. He would stay long Boston Scientific.

Stephen Weiss is a buyer of weakness in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO).

Joe Terranova wants to buy Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM).

