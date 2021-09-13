'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 13
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia said Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) has had a really nice run since last year. She sees more upside potential because of all the pent-up demand for hips and knees which still hasn't been unleashed yet.
Pete Najarian noticed some call options activity in Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL). He is looking to own these calls, but he doesn't own them just yet.
Bryn Talkington wants to buy Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT).
Stephen Weiss is a buyer of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS), which is down 10% from its highs.
