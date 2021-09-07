 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 7

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 3:29pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link picked McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) as her final trade. It acts as a staple and it gives her diversification versus the cyclicals she owns. The management did a very good job with digital, drive-through and delivery, she added.

Joe Terranova said Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) is breaking out. He is a buyer of the stock.

Jim Lebenthal said Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) has lagged financials and he expects it to catch up. He would be a buyer.

Pete Najarian wants to buy Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO). He noticed traders are buying calls in the name.

