'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 7

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link picked McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) as her final trade. It acts as a staple and it gives her diversification versus the cyclicals she owns. The management did a very good job with digital, drive-through and delivery, she added.

Joe Terranova said Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) is breaking out. He is a buyer of the stock.

Jim Lebenthal said Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) has lagged financials and he expects it to catch up. He would be a buyer.

Pete Najarian wants to buy Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO). He noticed traders are buying calls in the name.