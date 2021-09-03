 Skip to main content

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 3:55pm   Comments
'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Alibaba, FedEx And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia said she still has Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in her portfolio. She finds short to mid-term timeframe really challenging and she is looking for another place to put this capital in the near term.

Michael Farr loves FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) and he would be a buyer of the stock. The company trades at 12 times earnings, it's growing earnings at 15% and it has a PEG ratio of less than 

Jim Lebenthal prefers Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) over McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD). He said both are good choices, but Starbucks looks a little bit healthier.

