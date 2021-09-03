'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Shopify, Uber And More

Jim Lebenthal said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) is definitively a buy here. He would have said that even before the large decline, which was apparently based on some large insider sale. The company should continue to do well for the coming quarters, believes Lebenthal.

Degas Wright advised a viewer to hold Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR). He expects the stock to move higher.

Tiffany McGhee sees good things ahead for Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP). She would hold the stock and look to buy it on a dip.

Josh Brown has a long position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER). He sees it as a long-term story and he would stick with it because the best is yet to come.