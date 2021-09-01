 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For AbbVie, UnitedHealth And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 5:09pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he will probably sell half of his position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) after the stock declined on FDA warning on its drug, Rinvoq.

Karen Firestone said Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) is a cheap stock. She would buy it.

Jason Snipe wants to buy UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH). He sees an opportunity for a margin expansion.

Stephen Weiss said Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) goes back to its old highs.

