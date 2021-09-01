'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For AbbVie, UnitedHealth And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he will probably sell half of his position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) after the stock declined on FDA warning on its drug, Rinvoq.
Karen Firestone said Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) is a cheap stock. She would buy it.
Jason Snipe wants to buy UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH). He sees an opportunity for a margin expansion.
Stephen Weiss said Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) goes back to its old highs.
