'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 24
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is worthy of a buy.
Jon Najarian bought Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) on Tuesday because he noticed upside call buying. He is planning to hold the position for a couple of weeks.
Josh Brown would buy General Motors Company (NYSE: GM). He said it got hit too hard.
Michael Farr likes Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC). It is trading at its book value and it has a 3.4% dividend yield.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Jon Najarian Josh Brown Michael Farr Options Action Stephanie LinkMedia Trading Ideas