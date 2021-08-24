 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 24

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 4:39pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is worthy of a buy.

Jon Najarian bought Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) on Tuesday because he noticed upside call buying. He is planning to hold the position for a couple of weeks.

Josh Brown would buy General Motors Company (NYSE: GM). He said it got hit too hard.

Michael Farr likes Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC). It is trading at its book value and it has a 3.4% dividend yield.

