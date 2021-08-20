Cramer Weighs In On Academy Sports & Outdoors, Poshmark And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that even after the big run, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) is still inexpensive. He is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer likes Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSH) and he would hold onto it. He thinks clothing recycling is a great idea.

Tom Siebel, the CEO of C3Ai Inc (NYSE: AI), is such a money maker, said Cramer. There are so many companies in the sector, but he can't tell people to sell C3Ai after it dropped 68%.

Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) is on fire, said Cramer. He liked it from the beginning and he thinks the last quarter was incredible.

Cramer is not a buyer of ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH). He is not going to go there.