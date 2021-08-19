'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 19

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" he bought Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) on Thursday. The company reported managed to post better than expected earnings and gave great guidance, but the stock dropped around 3% on the day. Somebody stepped in and bought calls that expire next week, so Najarian jumped in and followed the trade.

Liz Young would buy dividend payers that are high quality and show consistent raises over time. One way to do it is through SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSE: SDY).

Josh Brown said Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is flirting with the new 52-week high and it's going higher.

Stephen Weiss is a buyer of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO). He said it goes much higher.