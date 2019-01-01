QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 5:02PM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (ARCA: SDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPDR S&P Dividend ETF's (SDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)?

A

The stock price for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (ARCA: SDY) is $121.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.97 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (ARCA:SDY) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) operate in?

A

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.